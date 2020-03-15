Local businesses partner to provide free bag lunches to kids and students in need

The owners started the program in hopes of bringing the community together to lend a helping hand.

Sean Smith, Sales Director for W A Bean and Sons says, "Yeah, that's a no questions asked policy, it's an opportunity to encourage the community to rally around each other and give each other a helping hand at a time like this. It's always better to come together in situations like this."

Jason Coleman, owner of Jersey's Subs and Sweets added, "It's a small gesture on our end that goes a long way, and we've noticed already that other businesses in the area that have jumped on board and are willing to help with the same option and it's just a chance for us to give back to the community on a daily basis and helps us be able to operate the way we do."

To find out how you can help, you can contact Jersey's Subs on their Facebook page or go to either their Bangor or Old Town locations. You can also contact W A Bean and Sons at their location in Old Town.

