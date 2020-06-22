Local businesses and restaurants need your support

When we spoke with the owners of Nicky's Cruisin Diner in Bangor at the beginning of the month, they told us if profits dried up, they would have to close.

On Monday they announced on Facebook they would be closing at the end of the month after 32 years in business.

We checked in with some other local restaurants to see how they're faring.

Deb Neuman, President and CEO of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, says it's been a rocky couple of months.

"The hardest thing about being in business is when there is uncertainty, and there's just been so much uncertainty."

As the state works to reopen, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to create challenges for small businesses.

"There's more traffic downtown." Said Neuman. "There's more activity downtown. So things are starting to come back to life, but as we know, life is very different now, and it will continue to be different."

Maeve O'Sullivan works as a server at Paddy Murphy's.

"We reopened the outside and the patio two weeks ago and inside was about a week ago."

She says she's seeing more people every day.

"People are definitely wanting to be out later especially as it gets hotter."

Broad Street was shut down earlier this month to allow more space for pedestrians and outdoor service.

"We are going to extend out patio seating so that we have more tables, and I think it's nice to have this little space."

The city has also allowed expanded outdoor seating on Columbia Street, something Harvest Moon Deli Co-Owner Zack Richardson says he appreciates.

"I'm really happy that the city civically has really reached out to do everything they can to help the small business, particularly the small restaurant owner."

Harvest Moon Deli is offering curbside pickup but hasn't opened for inside dining.

"We're considering our next moves. There's a lot of planning obviously to start letting people back inside."

Despite the reduction in usual foot traffic, they remain optimistic.

"I think the community as a whole has recognized that this has really really hurt the restaurant industry and are being very, very generous." said Richardson.

"Everybody has been super pleasant." said O'Sullivan. "Tips have been good. Tip your servers!"

Neuman encourages people to find ways to help their local businesses.

"The most important thing any of us can do as consumers is support those businesses."