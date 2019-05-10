Mother's Day, graduations and proms help boost local business

For some of us, springtime can be a busy time of year. There are proms, graduations, and Mother's Day is right around the corner.

Local businesses are feeling the pressure too.

People are running out to their local flower shop to get the perfect corsage or see what bouquet they can get for mom. Chocolate shops are no different.

We caught up with two Waterville businesses Friday, staff say they're ready for anything that comes their way.

Robin Samalus-Getchell, Robins Nest Flowers, said, "I have an entire crew here, extra delivery drivers, extra designers, extra cashiers, flowers coming in every day of the week and we're ready to go."

Lauren Ouellette, Christopher Hastings Confections, said, "We usually have a lot of college kids coming in for their mothers and sending home chocolates and probably a lot of people in their 30's and 40's getting chocolates and flowers down the street for their moms, it's a fun time of year."

If you need a last minute gift idea, you can find out more about Robin's Nest Flowers at thttps://www.therobinsnestflowers.com/

You can learn more about Christopher Hastings Confection's at https://christopher-hastings-confections.myshopify.com/