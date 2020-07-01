Local business reacts to Gov. Mills announcement of enforcing face coverings

The governor announced Wednesday she will soon sign an executive order mandating the enforcement of the state’s face covering requirement in certain areas.

Local Bangor business owner Melissa Smith says it will be a difficult mandate to enforce.

"All we can do if they are not wearing one is say that they are suppose to be, but I don't think I am going to put myself or my employees in the position to get in any verbal confrontation with somebody about it. It's just another rule - whether we agree with it or not - we have to try to enforce it or we are not going to be here on the other side of this," says Smith.

Other local business owners echo her sentiments.

Governor Mills did not say when she would sign the order or when it would go into effect.

For more information on the order visit the story on our website.

