Brewer business creating smiles and social distancing with hopscotch

There's a fun little twist on social distancing happening in Brewer. How about hopscotch?

Over at Tiller and Rye, they decided to make people smile at their take on social distancing.

It's all an effort to keep people safe while shop and at the same time give them something that might make them smile and maybe hop.

They say keeping their shoppers and staff safe is their top priority right now.

Sarah Morneault, Co-owner, Tiller and Rye, said, "When customers are standing in line at the checkout counter there is a six-foot distance and one of our wonderful employees came up with the idea of taping out hopscotch. It's a great idea for six feet before you get to the checkout counter."

Folks can call ahead with orders and pick it up curbside.

They also have a drive-thru for customers.