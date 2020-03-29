Local bridal shop creating masks for healthcare workers

Masks are in short supply for our health care works during this pandemic.

A local bridal shop is doing what they can to help out our local workers.

Holli Owsley is the co-owner of Dream Dress Bridal in Bangor.

She recently found out that their breathable garment bags are made from the same material as N-95 masks.

They have donated all their bags to be sewn into masks, but they're hoping to get more.

"What happens when there's not enough healthcare workers to take care of us. It could be my husband, it could be my

kids. I want to make sure these men and women are staying as healthy as they possibly can and they can't do it without the proper PPE," said Owsley.

They're looking for monetary donations so they can help with the need for medical grade masks.

No donation is too small.

PayPal donations can be made to dreamdress4less@yahoo.com.

