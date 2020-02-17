Local bike shop builds community in Bangor and beyond

Slipping Gears Cycling in Bangor has everything you need for a great bike ride.

But, their love for helping others goes way beyond this shop.

“Getting people together for a common goal is to ride, bike and enjoy each other.” For Slipping Gears Cycling owner Jason Neal, cycling connects a community.

"It was the inspiration of having a bike shop that would cater to people not just to the enthusiast that just likes cycling. We love new beginners."

It was all built from this cause- Neal added, “In 2016, we became a bike shop. And it's all because of a Trek across Maine…In 1998 I did the Trek across Maine. 99 we became Slipping Gears. From 1999 till 2015, we were just a community team.”

For 35 years, Trek across Maine continues to be the American Lung Association's biggest fundraiser.

"It's like a family reunion you actually want to go to. You see people that you haven't seen it all year long and you encourage them,” Neal explained.

Jason's team 'Slipping Gears' has raised more than $10,000 each year. All those funds support life-saving efforts for lung health education and research.”

"It changes lives,” Neal added. “We have a group of people that's done at all. We've had people who have died from cancer. We've had people from lung cancer to lung disease that we ride for in memory of.

"My grandmother on my mom's side passed from emphysema."

This year will be Slipping Gears Cycling’s bike mechanic Eric Bronson’s first time riding the Trek across Maine.

Slipping Gears Cycling has just what this beginner needs to prepare for the big day.

Neal explained, "We could ride with friends all over the country, all over the world on a device we call ZWIFT."

Bronson said, "You're emulating the hills, you're learning shifting your bike, having a good peddling cadence, speeding smooth on the bike."

Eric and Jason will be ready for the event come June.

“You’re learning al those good habitats and they transfer directly outside,” Bronson explained.

The three-day event is in Brunswick and brings out thousands of people from around the world.

He added, "I would encourage them to just get out there and do it …. It's a lot of riding but it's well achievable if you put a little time in.”

The Trek Across Maine has become a family. So much so, Jason's wife and children are now part of it.

Jason says just stop on into Slipping Gears Cycling on Stillwater Avenue if you want to know more about the ZWIFT.

The Slipping Gears also has community bike rides you can be part of. Visit their website https://www.slippinggears.com/

To register for the Trek across Maine or to learn more visit, https://action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=17635&pg=entry

