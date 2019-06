Warmer weather means honey bees and with them comes the chance for swarms.

The Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers can help.

Village Soup reports the association only removes honey bee swarms.

If you do encounter a swarm---do not spray it with water, and stay clear of the area until a beekeeper can help.

Village Soup reports you can call Al Maloney at 832-5162 to report a swarm or if you need help.