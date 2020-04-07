Local barber offers advice on at-home haircuts

Barbershops are among the Maine businesses deemed non-essential under Governor Mills' Stay Healthy at Home mandate. Some men are going with the flow, while others refuse to wait it out.

Whether you want to look your best for a Zoom meeting, or just have the desire to keep up with your routine, if you're thinking about cutting your hair during the pandemic -- you're not alone.

In fact, haircuts can even boost spirits or give people a sense of normalcy.

Ginny Trimmer owns The Hair Affair Barber Shop in downtown Bangor. She had to temporarily close her doors on March 18th, leaving the six people who rent booths from her out of a job.

Trimmer (yes, that's her real name) has nearly 30 years of experience in the industry and is offering some do's and don'ts you should know before you cut.

"If you're really nervous and unsure of what you're doing, please don't do anything! Put some gel in there, slick it back until we can get back open and give you a nice proper haircut.," Ginny advises. "But if you do need to cut your hair at home, go one longer than you intentionally want. That way, if there is a little oopsie, you have a little room."

The Hair Affair Barber Shop is selling gift cards that customers can use once it reopens. Just message Ginny on Facebook to purchase one.