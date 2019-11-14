Local bank teams up with brewing company to fight hunger

A partnership between a local bank and a brewing company is giving you the chance to help families in need this holiday season.

All you have to do is just buy a limited-edition beer called Buoy 207.

Bangor Savings Bank has teamed up with Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company to pour out Buoy 207.

If you buy a four-pack or a pint of it, $1 from the sale will support the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

We're told most locations that sell Geaghan Brothers Brewing products are participating.

The fundraiser will not only fight hunger, but support local business as well.

James Doughty, Director, Product Management, said, "Local independently owned businesses are trying to be successful and to strive and to have a good solid end of the year, so this program buoy local help them meet their goals."

Andrew Geaghan, Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company Owner, said,

"It doesn't feel right. It doesn't feel good to create an item like this and make a living off selling beer without understanding that there are people who aren't as fortunate as we've been to have this opportunity and so every time we give a chance to give back. It's the least we can do to support other people in need."

Last year, their efforts raised $20,000 for Good Shephard Food Bank.

For more information head to https://buoylocal.com/