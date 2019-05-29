Bangor Savings Bank pushes for peanut butter and jelly jar donations

If you have any extra peanut butter jars or jelly jars lying around, Bangor Savings Bank wants you to drop them off at your local branch.

Their Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive ends Friday, May 31st and they're in their final push for donations.

Bangor Savings Bank's Lisa Bird said donations help local food pantries as well as hunger prevention and backpack programs. Bird said every jar counts.

"It's really a good feeling. When you consider how many jars we've collected in total, over 66,000 jars so far, you can imagine how many peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that makes and how many people we're impacting with this drive,” Bird added.

You can drop jars off at any one of the bank's 58 branches.

Don't forget to take a selfie when you donate-Bangor Savings will chip in an additional two jars.

Use the hashtag, #bsbpbj2019on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram during the month of May. You can also email their selfies to socialmedia@bangor.co,