Local artists showcase work in Bangor shops

Downtown Bangor is hosting a curbside art crawl for the month of June.

Local businesses will be showcasing the artwork of over 15 local artists.

Elaine King is the owner of Country Blessings Gift Shop and thinks this will be a great way for the community to reach out.

"I thought that it would help bring people downtown with the closing of so many businesses during this whole pandemic thing I thought it was a good way to attract people to get out and walk and see what there is downtown," said King.

To find out more check out their Facebook page at Downtown Bangor Curbside Art Crawl.

