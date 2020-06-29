Local adults getting a large monetary boost for education and success

Local adult learners are receiving a boost to their education thanks to a large donation to MaineSpark.

$50,000 has been awarded to expand access to education information and coaching and resources for securing long-term employment.

MaineSpark is a coalition of organizations dedicated to helping Mainers achieve education and workforce credentials for successful careers.

The Avangrid Foundation in partnership with Central Maine Power gave the money to MaineSpark.

They say the funding is critical during this time to help adults who've lost their jobs get back on their feet through more education or career training.