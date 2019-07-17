Local Verizon stores helping kids with school supplies

Select Verizon stores are helping kids get a head start on gathering school supplies.

For the third year, local Verizon stores are giving away backpacks with school supplies.

Children and parents are encouraged to visit participating locations while supplies last.

They will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

Becky MacManus of Verizon says, "It's just a wonderful thing to give back to the community that we are serving. It's expensive to send a child back to school. So, this helps with school supply costs, and all the kids are really excited about it. A backpack is the best thing to get, so it's a fun day for everyone."

Stores in Bangor, Newport, Skowhegan, Ellsworth, and Presque Isle are participating.

The giveaway is this Sunday from one to four at those locations.

Organizers say arrive early, as backpacks tend to go quickly.