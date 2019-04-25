Local Little League and ice cream shop team up to support fallen trooper's family

A special flavor of ice cream was made in Bradley to honor a Maine State Police Trooper killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Spencer's Ice Cream and Glenburn Little League are teaming up in an effort to raise funds for the family of Detective Ben Campbell. You can buy the ice cream called "Blue Line," at Glenburn Little League's Opening Day, which is this Sunday.

It is a vanilla flavor-dyed blue. It also has chocolate chips mixed in.

Two weeks ago, the Glenburn Little League Board of Directors began fundraising for the Campbell family with T-shirt sales.

They've had people from throughout the nation buy them.

President of Glenburn Little League, said, "We wanted to do something, we needed to do something, and I can't express the outpouring of support. We sold over 700 t-shirts. We are at about $9,000 in t-shirt sales so, we are super proud of the community support."

Jack Watkins, Owner of Spencer’s Ice Cream said, "Heartbreaking to see that these guys go out and support us and protect us and they don't get to come home at the end of the day. So, it's just kind of a good opportunity to help out the families and the community that surrounds us."

Opening day was changed from Saturday to Sunday. All event times will remain the same. Here is the link for the full schedule -https://www.facebook.com/183304112390422/photos/gm.343905962904144/334863013901197/?type=3&theater

We're told a small number of T-shirts are left for sale on Sunday.