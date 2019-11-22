Local Kindergarteners are helping put together a care package for troops overseas

Students at Abraham Lincoln School in Bangor are learning all about our troops overseas.

They're helping ERA Dawson put together a care package for the holidays.

"I feel it's really important for us to remember our servicemen and women, and I think it's extremely important to make sure, or critically important to make sure, that our kids are aware that they are away from their families, they're away from their kids you know, for extended periods of time, and that's hard," said Corenna Quirk of ERA Dawson.

As part of that care package, students here are putting together some Christmas cards for the troops.

"People make a lot of sacrifices for the greater good, and I think it's important to recognize those and to do a small part that helps create some happiness for those that are away," said John Tennett, the school's principal.

The care package also includes things like razors and toothbrushes and will reach the troops in the next few weeks.