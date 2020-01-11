Local Fire Departments come together for water rescue training

Firefighters from Brewer, Dedham, and Orrington came together for a training exercise this morning.

Teams from all three towns practiced ice water rescues on Swett’s Pond Dam.

The exercises were both to help the teams get comfortable with newly purchased equipment and make sure everyone is properly prepared for a tough winter season.

The exercise coordinators say the training is important because it makes sure everyone is fully prepared for a real situation.

"Practice makes perfect,” says Chief Chad Bean, or Orrington Asst. Fire. “We don't train until we get it right, we train until we can't we get it wrong. That's kind of our motto around here and it's worked well for us and that's what we're going to continue to do."

On top of the occasional ice rescue training every few months, Orrington Fire Department will continue to hold weekly exercises every Wednesday night.

