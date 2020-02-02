Local Chiefs fan and her family are Superbowl excited

The Patriots may not be in the Super Bowl this year, but some local football fans have long-awaited the return of the Chiefs.

Chiefs fan Jessica Bauer says she and her family are hardcore Chiefs fans and will be watching the game in true Chiefs style.

"I'm going to be hanging out with my dad,” says Jessica. “This is like our Christmas, so it's a big deal. I will be locked in his Chief's cave for the game, and I could think of nowhere else that I should be than watching it with him. He's the one that gave me my love for the chiefs and it seems like the perfect place."

Jessica and her family like other Chiefs fans are surely hoping for a win tonight.

