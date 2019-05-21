Local Boy Scouts participate in Memorial Day Flag placement

Local Boy Scouts participated in the annual Memorial Day Flag placement.

Brewer's Troop 1 and Pack 11 gathered at Woodlawn Cemetary to place the flags on the gravestones.

This event is held annually in conjunction with many different scouting organizations.

The goal is to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"It gives you the idea of all the sacrifices that were made and the number of sacrifices that were made and also how close to home. It is kind of surreal thinking these people grew up here right in my town and they are here now buried and they made the ultimate sacrifice."

The Scouts hope to keep participating in the event for years to come.

