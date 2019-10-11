Local Boy Scout Troop camping out this weekend to help neighbors in need

Feeding neighbors in need.

That's what a local Boy Scout troop is doing this weekend.

Troop 63 is camping out at the Hannaford in Newport.

They're collecting non-perishable food items for the Newport Community Food Bank which serves five towns.

In previous years, they've collected more than 2,000 pounds of food.

They're hoping to top that this year.

"This year we've made it a little bit bigger. We've added a touch-a-truck to it which is on Saturday from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. So, folks can come out and donate there as well. There will be fire trucks, police, hopefully a dump truck and plow truck there. So, you'll get to see some different things. It's good for families and for kids to come and see what's going on,” explained Troop 63 Scout Leader, Travis Brewer.

They’ll be accepting donations until noon on Sunday.

If you can't catch them this weekend, they’re holding another event Tuesday at Angler's in Newport from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.