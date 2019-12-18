Local Airbnb hosts say despite concerns it's safe and beneficial

Many travelers are forgoing the traditional stay in a hotel for a different experience.

Airbnb is offering a more home-like atmosphere for visitors across the world, including here in Maine.

Hosts of these short-term rentals say despite worries, the online marketplace for travel is safe.

Coleen Corneil is an Airbnb host. She says, "It's not really an entity, it's not anything tangible. It's a software that people use to advertise space in their home, or a full home to invite people all over the world to come stay with them."

She and her dog Darby make it a point to welcome all of their guests to her Forest Avenue home in Bangor.

Corneil and her husband had an extra apartment attached to their home and decided to rent it out on Airbnb.

She says, "It was really scary at first, but it has turned into something that has changed my life. Every time someone comes up the driveway, it's another chance to learn something from them, from where they are, and make a new friend."

Corneil is also a co-host for other Airbnb properties helping to decorate and set up their homes to be compliant with Airbnb's policies.

Recent news about rentals in larger cities has some folks worried about community safety where properties are located, but Corneil says there's no need to fret.

She says, "Those of us who are on site and in our communities really vet our guests. Airbnb vets them for us. Airbnb is there 24/7 for hosts and guests."

Airbnb has also created ways for municipalities to reach out in case a host isn't taking care of a property or guests become unruly.

"When people arrive at our home, we feel pretty confident that they will just add to our community."

Airbnb recently announced they will roll out new standards in January for guest behavior to help combat excessive noise, unauthorized guests, and more.

You can find Corneil's Charmhouse Properties on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about Airbnb, visit their website or download the app.