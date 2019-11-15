Local 3rd grader gets ride to school in fire truck

That's one local 3rd grader's ride to school Friday morning.

"It's an amazing thing to see my daughter riding in a fire truck for something she earned. She worked really hard and she earned it."

Abigale Fisher is a student at Fruit Street School in Bangor and recently worked really hard to win this years' Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest.

"The theme was not every hero wears a cape to escape a fire and I decided to draw me escaping and a mouse and its babies escaping and cats and its babies and dogs and its babies."

Abigale and her family attended the Bangor Fire Department's open house and decided to put her art skills to the test.

"I said Abigail what are you going to do if you don't win it? and she said, Dad, I am not going to answer that because I know I am going to win it and it is amazing now to sit here and to watch her get onto the fire truck with confidence. She is my little artist and I am very proud of her."

The Fisher family is new to the area and says this event has made them feel like they're part of the city.

"They gave me the call from the school and I was like oh okay why is the fire department calling from the school and then they said well your daughter is the winner and I'm like oh my god that's crazy."

The winning artwork will also be displayed on the Fire Prevention Van for an entire year.

"Not every hero wears a cape and sometimes it's as simple as stepping up and being the hero yourself."