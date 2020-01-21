Local credit union helping those in need stay warm

On this freezing cold day, an area financial institution is helping those in need stay warm.

Employees from Bangor Federal Credit Union collected supplies for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter through the holidays.

They dropped off the warm weather wear and food Tuesday morning, and the staff received the items with open arms.

"We really believe in supporting our area. Any organization that needs it, we want to be there for them. We are really, really proud to be part of this area and knowing that Boyd and his team are providing such a great service."

"Our warming center has been open since the middle of November and we are most nights full of people. We have an infinite amount of need and a finite amount of resources. Any of these donations coming in this time of year are great."

For anyone interested in giving, he adds the shelter could always use hand warmers like mittens and gloves.

In addition, their pantry is running low on some canned goods especially canned proteins.