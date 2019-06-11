Local Girl Scout Group delivers garden beds to Bangor Retirement Home

For two years, a local girl scout troop has been working on a project for residents at the Country Villa in Bangor.

We were there when Girl Scout Troop 2453 delivered garden beds.

Residents watched as the girls set them up and got to work planting the veggies including green peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

They got the wood, built the garden beds as a team, and their hard work really paid off.

"Our bronze award, which is one of the highest awards a Junior Girl Scout can get, and it's an award to help the community."

"What have you learned?"

"Teamwork to stain, to use power tools, and put everything together."

Even though they worked really hard earning their bronze award, the girls now have their sights on the silver award.

But, summer vacation comes first.