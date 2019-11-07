Lobstermen voice concerns over new protective laws for right whales

Last night was the last of three meetings this week to weigh in on rules the Department of Marine Resources will draft and submit to the federal government later this month.

Many who spoke at last night's meeting in Portland say that they don't want to have an impact on the right whales, but worry about the affect the new rules could have on the fishermen's livelihood.

Some of the changes would mean purchasing new ropes that can be easier to break if a whale were to get entangled in one, and markers so any lines can be traced back to Maine.

