Lobstermania at the Barn in Brewer brings out community members

A non-profit in Brewer has made it a mission to help folks in recovery.

Thursday night was the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Barn, Bangor Area Recovery Network and it was all about lobster.

We're told this is such an important event for the barn because it not only raises important funding for them.

But it also gives them a chance to bring in the community and show them the work going on here.

It's a chance for people to learn about the disease that is addiction, about recovery and a way to break down that stigma surrounding it.

"It's like a big picnic, practically, you know, but more than anything else it truly is a celebration of recovery and a celebration of what the Barn has been to the community and what the community has been to the Barn," said Bruce Campbell, a Barn board member.

This was the fifth annual event.