Lobster traps or cash? Winners are drawn in annual Lobster Trap Raffle

"Hey, Bob Zuke! Are you interested in the prize?"

That's one of the lucky winners of either 50 lobster traps or over 2-thousand dollars in cash.

The annual Lobster Trap Raffle is part of the Festival of Lights Celebration held each year in Rockland.

Gordon Page says, "15 or 16 years that this has happened every year. The Lobster Tree Raffle started a couple of years after that and it is a great fundraiser for our organization Rockland Main Street."

A Christmas tree built entirely of lobster traps sits in the middle of Mildred Merrill Park where folks put their name in in hopes of being a winner.

Page says, "We sold 237 tickets this year."

He adds, "It's a lot of fun, it's a lot of exposure for the city of Rockland and it is a great way to expose people that have never been here before."

The tree is 35 feet tall and made up of 155 traps.

Page says, "It's the largest lobster tree trap in the world."

Folks come from all over just to see the tree.

Page says, "Who wouldn't want a fishing trap that has been in the Rockland Fishing Trap Christmas Tree?"

Rockland Main Street hopes to keep hosting the event for years to come.

The first winner, Bob Zuke picked the 50 lobster traps.

The second winner was Donnie Shwab who chose the cash.