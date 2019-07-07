Lobster and great sites are not the only reason to vacation in Maine

Believe it or not, some people are coming up to Maine to cool down.

That's not all that brings people to the area.

With plenty of fiddleheads to eat, and concerts to go to, there are many reasons that make Maine a great vacation spot.

"The cool air. It's cooler in Maine then it is in Florida in the summertime," says Nancy Astreet, a seasonal resident. "There's an intense heat down there all summer. I'm from Maine anyway. I've been here for 72 years. So the last two winters we spent down south. And I love Maine in the summertime."

With the sun finally out, it's time for residents to enjoy the heat while it lasts.

