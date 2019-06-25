Lobster Roll Day celebrates 60 years of business for Governor's Restaurants

A rush for lobster rolls Tuesday as Governor's Restaurants rolled back prices on the tasty treat.

Governor's is celebrating sixty years in business by dropping the price to just six dollars and 60 cents.

Since 2010, Governor's has been holding lobster roll day.

So many came for the lobster rolls Tuesday that they expect to sell out.

"You couldn't ask for a better day weather-wise to sell some lobster rolls especially with Phish in town Bangor. Come on right? Perfect day." said Jason Clay Director of Marketing.

This year, they hope to sell more than 26-thousand rolls to set a new record.

The rolls are available until closing time Tuesday night...or as long as they last.