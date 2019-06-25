Local businesses donating to help build new Oakland fire station

As construction continues on Oakland's new fire station, some local businesses are stepping up to help out.

Through discounts on products and services and more, local companies have given more than $64,000 to the project.

The plot of land was dontated by Messalonskee Stream Hydro.

Oakland Fire Chief Dave Coughlin says the brand new fire station will allow them to house more equipment and be more effective in keeping the community safe.

"We've had construction companies, we've had local woodworking businesses all come forward to us and say, 'Hey what can we do to help?'" said Coughlin. "That just shows great community support in the fact that people are watching this project. They want to see it come in. They want to see it happen. They want minimal impact on taxpayers which is what we're going to end up having."

Construction is slated to wrap up early next year.