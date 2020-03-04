Lives saved in Augusta apartment fire thanks to quick thinking and fire alarms, officials say

Fire officials in Augusta say it's thanks to a quick-thinking tenant and fire alarms that no one died during a massive early morning fire this past weekend.

Five people were hurt in the fire at an apartment building on Malta Street.

30-residents were left homeless.

The tenant heard a smoke alarm go off then activated the building's alarm system.

If that did not happen - the end result could have been much worse.

Augusta Fire Department's Steve Leach, said, "We had to help nine people out off of balconies and windows and had that early activation not been heeded then we would have had as many as 20 some people that we would have had to help from the upper floors"

Still no word on what started the fire to break out in the ceiling of a first-floor bathroom.