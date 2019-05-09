Livermore man to prison for causing deadly car crash in Turner

A man from Livermore is going to prison for three years for causing a deadly car crash in Turner.

The Sun Journal reports 24-year-old Christian Parlin was sentenced Wednesday for manslaughter.

Parlin was driving on Route 4 in Turner last May when he collided with a van driven by 54-year-old William Rodgers of Jay.

Rodgers was killed.

Authorities say Parlin had been drinking and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Parlin will also lose his driver's license for at least 10 years.