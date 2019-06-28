Livermore man killed in motorcycle crash in Turner

State Police say a Livermore man was killed Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a car on Route 4 near the intersection of Upper Street in Turner.

Police say 32-year-old Matthew Houle died at the scene.

Officials say another motorcycle driver, 31-year-old Ashley Hinkley of Livermore was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say 67-year-old Diane Boutin of Turner was driving on Route 4 when they say she crossed the center line into the path of Hinkley and Houle.

The crash remains under investigation.

We're told this is the 11th motorcycle death this year.