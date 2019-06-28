Livermore man killed in motorcycle crash in Turner

TURNER, Maine (WABI) - State Police say a Livermore man was killed Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a car on Route 4 near the intersection of Upper Street in Turner.
Police say 32-year-old Matthew Houle died at the scene.
Officials say another motorcycle driver, 31-year-old Ashley Hinkley of Livermore was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities say 67-year-old Diane Boutin of Turner was driving on Route 4 when they say she crossed the center line into the path of Hinkley and Houle.
The crash remains under investigation.
We're told this is the 11th motorcycle death this year.