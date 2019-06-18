Livermore man dies after motorcycle crash in Peru

Route 108 in Peru was closed Tuesday afternoon while police investigated a crash that killed a 64-year-old man.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Department said Milton Parlin of Livermore died Tuesday morning when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near the intersection of Peru Center Road.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck, 37-year-old Jeffrey Burroughs of Peru, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment.

Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.