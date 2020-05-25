Little girl's idea inspires 'prayer path' in Bangor

One little girl's creative idea is allowing people to find a sense of peace and feeling safe.

Elizabeth Down's fortune game inspired this prayer path in Bangor.

It's in the woods behind the First United Methodist Church.

It's really simple.

All you have to do is follow the path, and when you get to a sign read it.

The messages go beyond religion.

Anyone can feel a sense of encouragement while on their walk.

Elizabeth Downs said, "When I did this, it made me feel safe, and I want other people to feel safe because this corona stuff is kind of scary."

Pastor Steven Smith, First United Methodist Church, said, "We need good news. We need positive news and sources of support, and I think that's perfect for that sort of thing. This time of year when it's so beautiful outside, you combine the beauty of nature and some inspiring words, and I think that really helps to lift everybody up."

First United Methodist Church is on Essex Street.

You can visit their Facebook Page for more information.