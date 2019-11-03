Little Heart Hero Day celebrates kids with Congenital Heart Defects

Little Heart Hero Day is an afternoon of fun for kids born with congenital heart defects.

The American Heart Association says CHD is the leading birth defect in children.

About 40,000 kids are born with it each year nationwide.

"About 25 percent of kids born with heart defects need to have surgery in order to survive. So many of these kiddos have had surgery, sometimes one, sometimes multiple. But on the other hand it's also amazing to see over the last twenty years the advancements that have happened that kids that wouldn't have lived to adulthood, are now living to adulthood. We have a couple of those folks here today," said Brenda Vitali of the American Heart Association.

"So I have had 8 open heart surgeries due to my congenital heart defect. And as someone who grew up with congenital heart disease it's amazing to be able to see these events and have kids be able to feel included and feel like their not alone," said Faith Bracket of Old Town.

The event also included hands only CPR training for parents and adults.

To learn more information on CHD, you can visit heart.org/maine.