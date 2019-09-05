Literacy Volunteers of Bangor to offer daytime tutoring

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor will offer daytime tutoring for the first time in more than 10 years.

The organization hopes to reach more adults who wish to improve their literacy skills.

They’re also seeking more volunteers. Training for new tutors starts September 18th.

Volunteers say the job is incredibly rewarding, and students say the help is life changing.

Claire Levesque is one of those tutors. “It's the best rewarding job ever. Students come to you for help and once they get through it....little steps...it's wonderful.”

Her student Cindy Duell has been working with Literacy Volunteers since 2016.

“Every day is a new world. When I read a book, when I learn a new word, can make a new meal...every day is something new.”

For more information on tutor training and the schedule you can visit LVBangor dot org slash volunteer or call 947-8451.

