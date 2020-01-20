Literacy Volunteers of Bangor is looking for help hosting an event

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor is looking for some help with an upcoming event.

Volunteers will decorate and host a table for eight, all themed around a children's book.

Guests will enjoy a performance from a Maine Children's Author while sipping on tea.

There will also be a variety of desserts to choose from as well.

"We're hosting our 8th annual Literacy Tea. Literacy tea is the largest fundraiser which benefits the work that we do in our community, help adults read better and understand what they read, and speak English because it's not their first language. All of that is important because this is a texted-based world that we live in and without the ability to navigate a written word, people get left behind." Says Mary Marin Taylor, Executive Director, of Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

This event will be held on Sunday, March 29th from 3-5 pm at John Bapst Memorial High School.

You can visit LVBangor.org for more information.