Literacy Volunteers of Bangor hosts Literacy Tea

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor celebrated its 50th anniversary with it's annual "Literacy Tea."

Folks gathering at John Bapst High School in Bangor.

Literacy Volunteers serves hundreds of adult students in the Greater Bangor Area every year with the help of volunteer tutors.

We're told this event is important to the organization's goal of providing help to its students.

Liza Gardiner Walsh, Author and Guest Speaker at the Literacy Tea, said, "I'm a school librarian so, I am very invested in literacy and I work with kids every day giving them books and so for me it's 100% part of my life, and what this group is doing is just incredible in the Bangor community."

The Literacy Tea is the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.