Litchfield woman sentenced for stealing from Augusta nonprofit that she was employed by

A Litchfield woman has been sentenced to just over a year in prison for embezzling from the nonprofit organization where she worked.

39-year-old Jessica Childs pleaded guilty in April in federal court.

According to court records, Childs was the finance director of "Women Unlimited" in Augusta.

She had access to the company's bank accounts, credit cards and accounting system.

authorities say from 2010 through 2015, childs used the group's credit card for her own purchases.

she also got cash advances from the card.

