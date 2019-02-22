Litchfield to vote on food sovereignty

Since the legislature approved a bill in 2017 allowing food sovereignty in the state, dozens of localities have passed ordinances to get their towns on board.

Monday night, Litchfield will vote to maybe become one of them.

"These small farms for hundreds of years have been the backbone of rural communities," said farmer Davyd Collinson. "They're disappearing now, and so anything that helps out the small farmer make a living, or to supplement their living with what they're doing on the farm, is great."

Davyd Collinson owns Collinson Farm in Litchfield.

He supports the food sovereignty ordinance that will soon come up for a vote.

"Food sovereignty is, at least at the local level here in Litchfield, is the ability for farmers to sell their food products from their own farm, from their place of business, to residents of the town or local residents," said Collinson.

You're already allowed to sell vegetables and fruits, but this would allow farmers to sell products like cheese, breads, baked goods, and jams directly to consumers.

Currently, you have to get licenses to sell each of those.

Collinson tells us this would be a much-needed boost for small farms.

"It gives the opportunity for farmers to access local markets a little bit easier and more cost effectively," said Collinson. "It allows yourself to do business in your own town and supports these small farms that really have been the backbone of these towns for so many years."

You would still be required to have a license to sell meat products.

The vote takes place Monday night.