Litchfield man formally charged in deadly crash that killed two people

A man from Litchfield has been formally charged with killing two people in a car crash in November.

The husband and wife who died were on the way to pick up their 9-year-old daughter from a friend's house.

60-year-old Shawn Metayer was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury for manslaughter and criminal OUI.

Authorities say Metayer had been drinking at a Lewiston bar in November.

A witness told police she spotted him driving more than 100 miles an hour and weaving back and forth between lanes on Hallowell Road.

Metayer's SUV crashed head into a pickup truck driven by Derek and Stephanie Trudeau.

Officers on scene say Metayer smelled like alcohol and admitted he'd been drinking.

His lawyer says Metayer spent 25 years as a firefighter for the city of Lewiston.