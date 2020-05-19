Litchfield man dies after crash in Union

A Litchfield man has died after a crash in Union.

It happened a little before 7 Tuesday evening on Route 17.

Police say the driver of the car 75-year-old Ernest Pushard of Gardiner was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

We're told his passenger 64-year-old Daniel Bailey died at the scene.

According to authorities, the driver of the 18-wheeler 32-year-old William Cleaves Jr. of Dover-Foxcroft suffered only minor injuries.

Officials say it appears Cleaves Jr. was driving on Route 17 when Pushard pulled out in front of him.

The crash remains under investigation.