Litchfield man facing charges after crash Saturday night

A Litchfield man is facing charges after causing a crash that claimed the lives of two people.

Police say 60-year-old Shawn Metayer was driving erratically on the Hallowell Road just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car driven by 48-year-old Derek Trudeau.

Police say Trudeau and his wife, 40-year-old Stephanie Trudeau died at the scene.

We're told the two were on their way to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend's house.

Metayer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State Police believe Metayer had been drinking and was speeding.

We're told charges are pending his release from the hospital.

