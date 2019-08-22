Litchfield incident puts focus on state's new texting 911 system

This week's incident in Litchfield where a man was charged with kidnapping a woman is putting focus on the state's relatively new text-to-911 system.

Maine is one of a few states that allow people to text 911 in an emergency. The state rolled out the service statewide last December.

In the Litchfield incident, police said the woman texted 911 asking for help.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission worked with cellphone carriers to expand 911 texting throughout the state.

A federal grant will help dispatchers better pinpoint where a text is coming from.

"A difference of 150 feet in a very rural town might not change much in the search area, but if you are in downtown Portland, 150 feet may be three or four buildings," Emergency Services Communication Bureau Director Maria Jacques said.

Police said calling 911 is still preferred because it can often provide easier and faster communication of information.

However, texting 911 for help is best for people who are hard of hearing or for people who are not in a safe place to make a phone call.