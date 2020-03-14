List of school districts with precautionary temporary closures

Bangor schools to be closed effective Monday 3/16 for at least two weeks.

John Bapst High School in Bangor has closed its campus until at least Monday, April 27. No classes will be held, online learning will be used as an alternative.

MDIRSS AOS # 91 schools will be closed to all students/staff for a minimum of two weeks effective Monday, March 16th. This includes Ashley Bryan School, Longfellow School, Frenchboro School, Swan's Island School, MDI High School, Pemetic Elementary School, Mount Desert Elementary School, Conners Emerson School, Tremont Consolidated School, and Trenton Elementary School.

RSU 24 schools will close effective Tuesday, March 17 and remain shut through Friday, April 3rd. This includes the communities of Eastbrook, Franklin, Gouldsboro, Mariaville, Steuben, Sorrento, Sullivan, Waltham and Winter Harbor. It includes Sumner Memorial High School, Cave Hill School, Ella Lewis School, Mountain View School and Peninsula School.

Union 76 has closed and will remain closed for at least two weeks. Includes these schools: The Brooklin School, Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School, Deer Isle-Stonington High School, and Sedgwick Elementary School.