Lisbon gets new Moxie-orange fire truck

The Lisbon Fire Department's new Moxie-orange fire truck rolled into town Friday.

The pumper truck's color is in honor of the town's annual Moxie Festival, which celebrates the soda.

The fire truck was delivered ahead of schedule.

Fire Chief Nate LeClair said in January that the new orange truck ends a more than 40-year disagreement between the town's two substations.

LeClair said in the mid-1970s, the town decided to buy a new fire truck and chose lime green instead of traditional red.

Firefighters at the Lisbon Falls substation wanted to stick with red, LeClair said. So over the years, the town's trucks were two colors.

LeClair said when voters approved $675,000 to buy the new truck, the Fire Department decided to choose a color that everyone would agree on.

The goal is to eventually have all the town's fire trucks be Moxie orange.