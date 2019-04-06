Lions Club hosts annual 'Literacy Carnival'

The Hartland and St. Alban's Lions Club hosted their fourth annual Literacy Carnival Saturday at Somerset Valley Middle School.

All children and students from surrounding towns were encouraged to come pick out a book or books to bring home.

There were arts and crafts, science, history, and educational booths, as well as a free bagged lunch and as many free books as you could hold.

Organizers say that getting children involved with reading at a young age is crucial for their success in the future, and the intent for the carnival was to get kids excited to have a book in their hands.

"This is our fourth year, and we really have it as a community service activity," said chairperson Holli Baker. "For the towns of Saint Albans and Hartland and Palmyra. It really is to promote the literacy needs within the community for families, employment, fun, for crafts and different aspects of life."

Principal Ellen Surprenant said, "I think an event like this really inspires them to take part in their own reading and writing as well as the support of the community."