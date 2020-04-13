Line workers become center of attention after two major storms

As many Mainers are still left in the dark from last week's storm, Monday brought a new challenge.

Emera and CMP line workers are on the front lines.

“You got to deal with a lot of trees, you got to deal with a lot of people and traffic. I mean, they just got to be safe," said Mike Lawler of Carmel.

If you see them in the field, make sure to keep your distance, for your safety and theirs.

But plenty of people are showing their gratitude toward the workers.

Amato’s in Bangor and Holden offered free lunches Monday for those out in the field.

“They’re here all times in the morning, all times at night. At my house, I was without power for 72 hours. I saw them on my road constantly. I said I just wanted to find a way to give them a small thank you for all the hours and effort that these guys are putting in. I mean on Easter, they were out there trying to get people power back," said Greg Hawes, G&M Market Co-Owner.

With thousands of Mainers relying on the power companies, a few have a special message to give to those who are working to get their power back on.

“Keep up the work you’re doing, and thank you. You’re sacrificing time with your families to get us back to power, and you’re working as hard as you can. There’s only so much you can do, but just keep going and thank you," said Elizabeth Keirstad of Carmel.

“Big thanks, keep the hard work going on. I work at Circle K in Hampden, and I’ll give you a free coffee or soda if you come in," said Nick Young of Carmel.