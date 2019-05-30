Lincolnville labrador being hailed a heroine after nursing orphaned pups

A chocolate lab from Lincolnville has touched a lot of hearts.

Raisin became a surrogate mother to the puppies of another dog involved in a fatal car crash.

Raisin's owner, Terrie Kelly says, "She's so sweet and lovable, smart. She's got an interesting personality, the best of both. She's as sweet as can be, but she's got a little naughty side too."

Raisin had just had a pup of her own and was weaning her and two others when Danielle Blake of the Maine Coast Animal Rescue called Terrie Kelly with an urgent need.

Merkury, a pregnant Great Dane mix, was in a crash that claimed the life of her loving owner, Sydni Barham of Rockport.

Merkury was badly injured and barely survived the crash. They were able to save her puppies, but unfortunately, Merkury succumbed to her injuries.

Six newborn puppies needed a surrogate mother.

Kelly says, "I just didn't know if it would work, but I told her I'd give it a try."

Kelly says it was a tough transition for Raisin at first, but after a few days things started to change.

She says, "I saw her start sniffing them, and then the following day, she actually was licking them and really accepted them."

Raisin took on the role of mother, nursing the pups to health, but then, things took a bad turn for her.

Kelly says "One night, we were playing ball, took her out to play a bit, and she was fine, but four hours later, she could hardly walk."

Raisin had a high fever,and after a visit to the vet, they discovered she had mastitis.

Kelly says, "She really probably shouldn't have lived."

But after a flawless surgery performed by vets at the emergency clinic in Warren, Raisin is on the mend.

Kelly says, "She still has staples in her belly, but she is 100 percent back to normal. She is doing great!"

Thanks to a generous community, Kelly and her family didn't have to pay a dime of the vet bills.

Kelly says, "A lot of people have called Raisin a hero, and she certainly is part of it, but there are a lot of heroes in this story."

As for the six rescued puppies she says, "We were able to find some fosters, and they're doing fantastic. They are growing and doing great. As tragic as the story is, you're right. It's heartwarming."